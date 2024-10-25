Porter | Cardiff |Full Time |Permanent | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits |

Spire Cardiff Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Porter to join our busy Porting Team.

Duties and Responsibilities:

To work as multi-skilled member of the team providing high level, quality support to the hospital working with the minimum of supervision, covering any of the courier, portering, theatre, cleaning and security duties.

Who we're looking for:

Excellent customer service and providing a friendly ear to patients during what can sometimes be a particularly unsettling time, our team of Porters provide a vital service in our Hospital

Although escorting patients in a safe and friendly manner is a key function you will also be required to perform a number of varied duties

Managing the post and deliveries, all waste collection and disposal (including clinical)

Movement of all goods and equipment when required and any additional tasks as requested

Must be comfortable with the physical element of this role

Working Hours: Full Time - 37.5hrs per week.

You must be able to work shifts, including nights and weekends on a regular basis - 06:00 - 14:00, 14:00 - 22:00 and 22:00 - 06:00

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.