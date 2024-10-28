Capacity and Utilisation Manager | Spire Cardiff | Competitive Salary | Excellent Benefits | Permanent | Full Time | Free On Site Parking

Due to a period of innovation, Spire Healthcare Cardiff are recruiting for an experienced Capacity and Utilisation Manager.

We are looking for a driven, customer focused individual to join our team on a full time and permanent basis.

The purpose of this role is to maximise the utilisation and allocation of theatre and outpatient clinic sessions and to work closely with our Senior Management Team.

Duties and responsibilities:

To communicate available capacity for outpatients, theatres, endoscopy and ambulatory theatres to the Medical Society and their secretaries to minimise the downtime of these key areas.

To build effective partnerships with secretaries and consultants, increasing Consultant engagement whilst delivering on targets for theatre and outpatient utilisation.

To provide a single point of contact for consultants and secretaries in regard to theatre lists and allocation of fixed and ad hoc sessions with guidance and support from the Theatre Manager, or removal of sessions where there is the prospect of being under-utilised.

To work alongside clinical areas such as outpatient nursing, wards, theatres, endoscopy and pre assessment to ensure that all resources are available to support assigned cases.

To work with Spire utilisation tools and reports to support activity and attend and/or chair Utilisation Meetings.

To support Anaesthetic coverage for lists and where necessary liaise with consultant body to ensure named person is allocated to the list and to build long term solutions for anaesthetic cover.

Ensure the hospital is able to provide as much capacity as possible to reduce time from first referral to treatment.

Who we're looking for:

Candidates should demonstrate strong communication and operational skills to be able to effectively negotiate and facilitate maximisation of capacity management in a healthcare setting

Ability to influence a wide group of stakeholders and build relationships to deliver a shared goal

Previous experience of working within the healthcare industry or a similar customer orientated organisation

Demonstrable ability in problem solving and prioritisation skills

Strong communication skills demonstrating an ability to positively influence key stakeholders

Swiftly understand the cause of challenges and be able to work collaboratively with multidisciplinary teams to resolve

Willingness to take ownership and responsibility to deliver solutions

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to prioritise and manage own workload

Hunger and passion for increasing patient throughput

Natural tendency to celebrate successes and achievements and to agitate and disrupt when targets are not going to be met

Persuasiveness and the ability to find solutions through creative and quick thinking

Qualifications & Training, Skills and Knowledge

Essential

English Language and Mathematics GCSE or equivalent qualification

Demonstrable ability to process data effectively and accurately

The ability to work in a methodical, systematic way

The eye for attention to detail

Excellent IT literacy including using Spire's Patient Admin System, Outlook Theatre Diaries, Excel and Business Objects

Ability to communicate clearly both verbally and in writing with different disciplines of healthcare staff, including Consultant users

Contract: Permanent, Full Time, 37.5hrs per week

Working Hours: Monday - Friday

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.