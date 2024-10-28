Capacity and Utilisation Manager | Spire Cardiff | Competitive Salary | Excellent Benefits | Permanent | Full Time | Free On Site Parking
Due to a period of innovation, Spire Healthcare Cardiff are recruiting for an experienced Capacity and Utilisation Manager.
We are looking for a driven, customer focused individual to join our team on a full time and permanent basis.
The purpose of this role is to maximise the utilisation and allocation of theatre and outpatient clinic sessions and to work closely with our Senior Management Team.
Duties and responsibilities:
- To communicate available capacity for outpatients, theatres, endoscopy and ambulatory theatres to the Medical Society and their secretaries to minimise the downtime of these key areas.
- To build effective partnerships with secretaries and consultants, increasing Consultant engagement whilst delivering on targets for theatre and outpatient utilisation.
- To provide a single point of contact for consultants and secretaries in regard to theatre lists and allocation of fixed and ad hoc sessions with guidance and support from the Theatre Manager, or removal of sessions where there is the prospect of being under-utilised.
- To work alongside clinical areas such as outpatient nursing, wards, theatres, endoscopy and pre assessment to ensure that all resources are available to support assigned cases.
- To work with Spire utilisation tools and reports to support activity and attend and/or chair Utilisation Meetings.
- To support Anaesthetic coverage for lists and where necessary liaise with consultant body to ensure named person is allocated to the list and to build long term solutions for anaesthetic cover.
- Ensure the hospital is able to provide as much capacity as possible to reduce time from first referral to treatment.
Who we're looking for:
- Candidates should demonstrate strong communication and operational skills to be able to effectively negotiate and facilitate maximisation of capacity management in a healthcare setting
- Ability to influence a wide group of stakeholders and build relationships to deliver a shared goal
- Previous experience of working within the healthcare industry or a similar customer orientated organisation
- Demonstrable ability in problem solving and prioritisation skills
- Strong communication skills demonstrating an ability to positively influence key stakeholders
- Swiftly understand the cause of challenges and be able to work collaboratively with multidisciplinary teams to resolve
- Willingness to take ownership and responsibility to deliver solutions
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to prioritise and manage own workload
- Hunger and passion for increasing patient throughput
- Natural tendency to celebrate successes and achievements and to agitate and disrupt when targets are not going to be met
- Persuasiveness and the ability to find solutions through creative and quick thinking
Qualifications & Training, Skills and Knowledge
Essential
- English Language and Mathematics GCSE or equivalent qualification
- Demonstrable ability to process data effectively and accurately
- The ability to work in a methodical, systematic way
- The eye for attention to detail
- Excellent IT literacy including using Spire's Patient Admin System, Outlook Theatre Diaries, Excel and Business Objects
- Ability to communicate clearly both verbally and in writing with different disciplines of healthcare staff, including Consultant users
Contract: Permanent, Full Time, 37.5hrs per week
Working Hours: Monday - Friday
Benefits:
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Free onsite parking
Our Values:
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.