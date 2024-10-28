Business Administrator | Customer Service | Southend On Sea | Competitive salary| Excellent benefits | Part Time, 20 hours per week | Permanent

Spire Wellesley Hospital have an opportunity for a Business Administrator within our fantastic team. To ensure all administrative processes within the hospital are maintained effectively through strict compliance to Spire procedures and to undertake basic financial processes in accordance with procedures as required

Spire Wellesley Hospital offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from across Essex. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, from the very best medical professionals, to our attentive and highly experienced support staff.

Duties and Responsibilities:

As a Business Administrator your tasks will include processing a high volume of payments, processing invoices and ensuring time sheets are collected and entered into our SAP based system in a timely manner. You will respond to Patient queries on billing and work closely with a range of stakeholders within the Hospital.

To establish and maintain excellent working relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

To accurately input payroll information and deal with staff queries through effective liaison with payroll department and Heads of Departments.

To prepare the month end returns as required for accruals, pre-payments, banking transactions and petty cash.

To co-ordinate the request for payment of standard invoices, consultant fees and patient refunds.

To review and take appropriate action for overdue vendor debt and liaise with the Business Office Manager for arrangements for collection.

Who we're looking for:

Has previously come from an Administrative role - this is not a beginner level position.

Excellent Customer Service skills

IT Literate - Data Entry/ MS Office

Ability to meet tight deadlines with a proactive approach to work.

Good standard of education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

Able to process financial and admin transactions in an accurate and methodical way

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free on-site parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Carly Dack on for more information

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.