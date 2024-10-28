Senior Registered Nurse- General Surgery

Senior Staff Nurse | General Surgery | Band 6 equivalent salary - dependent on experience | Southampton| Full time- shift based

Due to internal mobility, Spire Southampton Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Staff Nurse to join their friendly team. This role is based in a fast pace environment that will requires quick thinking. The successful applicant will provide exemplary planned care for patients while managing a team and ensuring that the team delivers effective patient care by providing appropriate clinical and managerial leadership.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities:

- The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will take charge on shifts assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

- Take charge of the ward in the absence of the Sister

- Assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs.

- You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others

- Mentoring newly qualified staff and student nurses

- Liaising and networking with other departments across the hospital

Who we're looking for:

- Current NMC registration with no restriction on practise

- Experience of working within Surgical/HDU/ERU settings

- Good management experience in a similar role, with proven ability to lead a team and develop nursing services

- With excellent organisational and communication skills they will also be required to manage a complex service while ensuring a gold standard of care for all patients throughout their stay

- Flexibility to work rotation of days and nights

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

- Free annual Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart

