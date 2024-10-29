Medical Records Administrator - FTC, 30hrs per week

Administrator - Medical Records | FTC - 10 months | Part Time - 30 hours per week | Cardiff |Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits | Permanent | Free Parking

We have an opportunity for an experienced Medical Records Administrator to join our team in our busy Medical Records department.

Our Medical Records team are primarily responsible for the preparation, tracking and accurate storage of all medical records for the hospital. Your tasks will include preparation of records prior to outpatient clinics, transportation to the relevant department and filing once complete. Due to the high number of appointments the hospital completes on a daily basis this is a busy, fast paced role that requires meticulous attention to detail and accuracy.

This is for a fixed term contract of 10 months to cover maternity leave.

Duties and responsibilities

Taking primary responsibility for the accurate preparation, tracking and storage of all medical records for the hospital

Preparation of Medical Records for Outpatient, Pre Assessment and Admissions clinics

Preparation of files for storage and archiving

To provide records or information on request

Filing, photocopying, dealing with telephone enquiries and sundries as required

Inputting of data as and when required

The effective transportation of medical records to the relevant department(s)

To file incoming reports/correspondence into patient records

Ensuring a meticulous attention to detail and accuracy, due to the high volume of appointments the hospital manages on a daily basis.

Operate strictly within Data Protection Act legislation and data protection policies

Who we're looking for

Someone who is highly organised, accurate and works well to tight deadlines

Previous experience of working in a medical records department along with knowledge of the health care industry would be would be highly regarded, however, full training will be provided

Proficient in the use of a PC, including Microsoft, Outlook and Excel software

Must be a good communicator

Working well as part of a team

Must be comfortable with the physical element of this role

Customer Service Experience

Working Hours: Part Time - 30 hours per week

Monday - Friday between 07.30 and 18:00, Saturday 08:00 - 16:00.

Shifts would be on a variable rota basis, 07:30 -15:30, 08:00 - 16:00, 09:00 - 17:00 and 10:00 - 18:00



Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract 10 months

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation.

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.