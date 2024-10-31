Practice Nurse, Liverpool

Locum Practice Nurse shifts available in Liverpool and the area (£28 - £47 per hour, including holiday pay)!

This is a great opportunity for Practice Nurses who are interested in supplementing their current role, to join our great bank of experienced Primary Care staff and increase their earnings! Thanks to our no minimum hours booked policy, our staff enjoy flexible working schedule while supporting local surgeries.

Our more than 13 years of experience in medical recruitment ensures that you are working with an excellent team of locum specialists who will work hard to find the role which is right for you! You'll also have access to all our locum and permanent opportunities available locally and across the UK.

The successful candidate will have over 6 months experience as a Practice Nurse within the last two years, and will be qualified in Cytology, Immunisations and Chronic Disease management.

Who are We?

Chase Medical is a medical recruitment specialist agency which supplies permanent and locum work to Primary Care staff. We work with over 60 percent of Primary Care settings, with some of those centres advertising their roles exclusively through us.

Interested in Joining?

Call Ana on 0114 275 7421 or email ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com for a chat about our opportunities and your specific work preferences. If you know someone else who is on the lookout for locum or permanent work in Primary Care, get in touch and you can earn up to £500 through our referral scheme!