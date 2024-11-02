Are you looking to take back control of your working rota? Would you like to earn more for your hard work in Primary Care? Then locum work with Chase Medical may be what you are looking for!

Chase Medical is looking for a Practice Nurse to work in GP surgeries in the Nottingham area on a flexible locum basis. If you are currently working in the area then locum could be a great way for you to benefit from additional earnings of £28-£47 per hour (including holiday pay), allowing you to top up your earnings by choosing the shifts that work for you.

What We Offer

Working with Chase Medical has great benefits such as:

Competitive rates of pay of £28-£47 per hour (including holiday pay) for Practice Nurses,

Full flexibility in when you want to work, with no minimum shift requirements,

Pick-up shifts the day before or up to 12 months in advance,

Exclusive access to all shifts available both locally and nationwide,

A quick and easy registration process.

To be considered for our locum shifts and roles you will be a registered nurse with experience working as a GP Practice Nurse.

Who We Are

Chase Medical is a specialist Primary Care and Nursing Agency providing Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses, and other Primary Care Professionals with locum and permanent work throughout the UK.

We have a friendly, dedicated team on hand to help you every step of the way, from registration to finding you shifts. We also have a team devoted to permanent recruitment who can help you secure your next career move.

As we are a specialist agency all of our shifts will be suitable for you, leading to a higher volume of work on both a regular and ad-hoc basis. Often shifts with Chase Medical are not seen anywhere else as many of our clients come straight to us with their requirements. We work all across the Primary Care sector, from General Practice and out-of-hours hubs, to private clinics and non-NHS providers.

How to Apply

If this sounds like a great opportunity to you APPLY NOW by sending your CV to scott.daley@chase-medical.com or by contacting the Chase Medical offices on 0114 275 7421 and asking for Scott.

If you have any friends or colleagues who might be interested in this position or any other Primary Care opportunities with Chase Medical let us know and you could earn yourself £500 per referral!