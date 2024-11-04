Are you a Practice Nurse in Dover looking for flexible work? Chase Medical has great locum opportunities available.

Working as a Practice Nurse locum with Chase Medical means you'll be paid great rates, from £28 to £47 per hour including holiday pay. This means just one 8 hour shift will boost your pay check by over £220! Our work is completely flexible, with no minimum number of hours or shifts needed to be worked. This allows you to pick up work as and when you like, to fit around the rest of your life. Many of these shifts are bookable months in advance, and with a high volume of work, this provides you with the choice to plan your own schedule.

We often have work available across a number of different settings throughout primary care, from GP Practices, to Out of Hours clinics and Walk-in Centres! Meaning as well as our regular weekday shifts, we often have weekend and evening shifts available for our clinicians! Working across a variety of settings is a great way to build your professional network and to nurture your skills

Want an informal chat about locum opportunities? Please call Chloe on 014 275 7421, or email chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com.

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is the leading recruitment agency for Primary Care, and we work with almost 60 percent of practices across the UK- with many of these settings working exclusively with Chase Medical. We work with a range of clinicians such as Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses and HCAs to find them flexible locum shifts. We are members of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, and we take pride in the friendly and responsive service we provide to both our clinicians and the centres we work alongside.

As well as locum opportunities, we have several permanent roles available too. If you're interested, give us a call on 0114 275 7421, and our permanent recruitment experts will talk to you about what you're looking for in a new permanent role. They will work to find a permanent role that suits your requirements and negotiate to secure a work deal that is best for you.

Want to register to gain access to our locum and permanent opportunities?

Contact Chloe on 0114 275 7421 or email chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com.

Our registration chats are quick and easy, taking only around 20 minutes! During the registration chat, we'll talk through your skills and experiences as a Practice Nurse, so we can find the work opportunities that best suit you. Your dedicated recruitment consultant will be on hand to guide you through the registration chat, and will be on hand to answer any questions you may have, and will work actively on your behalf to find shifts which interest you.

If you know someone who might be interested in our locum or permanent opportunities, let us know- you could earn up to £500 for every successful referral!