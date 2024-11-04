Private Patient Coordinator | Spire Cardiff | Competitive Salary | Excellent Benefits | Permanent | Full Time | Free On Site Parking
Spire Cardiff has a new opportunity for a Private Patient Coordinator.
This high-profile role is in place to support patients to navigate suitable private pathways and treatment options. The Private Patient Coordinator will predominantly support Self-Pay patient enquiries at either enquiry, outpatient or in care stage as well as providing the support for patients with private medical insurance.
The role will support the conversion of warm leads into appointments and admissions in order to meet key performance targets.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Manage in bound Self-Pay patient enquiries, in person, over the telephone and online/email, from initial enquiry through to booking in a timely and conscientious manner
- Handle own workload effectively
- Use of digital systems such as CRM/Workflow/Pricing
- Communicate clearly and effectively with prospective patients via telephone and email, to provide information regarding pricing, procedures, consultants, availability taking bookings and payments where appropriate
- Manage all Self-Pay patient enquiries, both over the telephone and online/email, from initial enquiry through to booking ensuring patient enquiry resolution
- Working to agreed KPIs with positive and proactive customer-focused attitude
- Provide support and guidance to consultants and their patients
- Convert warm leads into appointments/sales in order to meet key performance targets
- Take payments for planned diagnostics and treatments
- Act as a change champion for new ways of working including digital tools
- Demonstrate excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills
- Utilising a variety of systems that support the prioritisation and managing of your workload
- Liaise with consultants and medical secretaries on consultant fee information ensuring these are maintained appropriately in the relevant systems
Who we're looking for:
- To be able to demonstrate excellent customer service skills and a confident approach to handling a variety of systems
- Experience of working in a similar position
- Comfortable handling sensitive conversations
- Enjoys working in a collaborative, fast paced team environment
- Be able to work effectively to a national sales framework
- Strong communication skills, demonstrating an ability to positively lead teams across multiple locations
- Demonstrable ability to process data effectively and accurately
- The ability to work in a methodical, systematic way
Contract: Permanent, Full Time, 37.5hrs per week
Working Hours: Variable
Benefits:
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Free onsite parking
Our Values:
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.