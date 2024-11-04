Private Patient Coordinator | Spire Cardiff | Competitive Salary | Excellent Benefits | Permanent | Full Time | Free On Site Parking

Spire Cardiff has a new opportunity for a Private Patient Coordinator.

This high-profile role is in place to support patients to navigate suitable private pathways and treatment options. The Private Patient Coordinator will predominantly support Self-Pay patient enquiries at either enquiry, outpatient or in care stage as well as providing the support for patients with private medical insurance.

The role will support the conversion of warm leads into appointments and admissions in order to meet key performance targets.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Manage in bound Self-Pay patient enquiries, in person, over the telephone and online/email, from initial enquiry through to booking in a timely and conscientious manner

Handle own workload effectively

Use of digital systems such as CRM/Workflow/Pricing

Communicate clearly and effectively with prospective patients via telephone and email, to provide information regarding pricing, procedures, consultants, availability taking bookings and payments where appropriate

Manage all Self-Pay patient enquiries, both over the telephone and online/email, from initial enquiry through to booking ensuring patient enquiry resolution

Working to agreed KPIs with positive and proactive customer-focused attitude

Provide support and guidance to consultants and their patients

Convert warm leads into appointments/sales in order to meet key performance targets

Take payments for planned diagnostics and treatments

Act as a change champion for new ways of working including digital tools

Demonstrate excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills

Utilising a variety of systems that support the prioritisation and managing of your workload

Liaise with consultants and medical secretaries on consultant fee information ensuring these are maintained appropriately in the relevant systems

Who we're looking for:

To be able to demonstrate excellent customer service skills and a confident approach to handling a variety of systems

Experience of working in a similar position

Comfortable handling sensitive conversations

Enjoys working in a collaborative, fast paced team environment

Be able to work effectively to a national sales framework

Strong communication skills, demonstrating an ability to positively lead teams across multiple locations

Demonstrable ability to process data effectively and accurately

The ability to work in a methodical, systematic way

Contract: Permanent, Full Time, 37.5hrs per week

Working Hours: Variable

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.