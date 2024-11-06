Patient Experience Lead

Patient Experience Lead | Southend | Band 5 equivalent | Full time |

Spire Wellesley Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Patient Experience Lead. This is a full-time role working 37.5 hours per week, Monday - Friday, possibly an occasional Saturday.



Duties and responsibilities:

- To lead and drive improvements to the patient experience utilising all information available within Spire. Monitor any changes made and ensure initiatives are trailed, reviewed, and embedded.

- The post holder must demonstrate excellent communication and interpersonal skills with ability to influence change. Must also be able to interrogate data and turn into meaningful actions to deliver positive change.

- Hospital's complaints coordinator - coordinate complaints in conjunction with the Hospital Director and Director of Clinical Services providing high quality responses that answer all aspects of a complaint and ensure that opportunities to learn and improve from complaints are delivered and embedded into the organisation. Use Datix to log, distribute and monitor complaints through the investigation and outcome process. Ensuring timescales and deadlines are followed as per the Spire corporate policy. Record keeping via tools available e.g. Datix action tracking system.

- As part of the role the post holder will be expected to lead the complaints process when being interviewed by the CQC or internal clinical reviews, providing assurance that the complaints are well managed and meet national guidance and Spire policy.

- Be familiar with CQC regulations and understand and develop plans to be Outstanding.

- Be familiar with and adhere to ISCAS Code of Practice in Complaints Management.

- Ensure that the views of patients and customers are used to guide and inform the provision of services through patient forums, engagement with patient representative groups, dissemination of feedback form questionnaires, complaints etc..

- To ensure lessons and trends from patient complaints are reviewed, discussed, analysed and acted upon.

- Positive patient feedback to be visible throughout the hospital and social media and comments to be shared with staff and consultants when mentioned.

- Collaborative working with HoDs to ensure actions agreed through complaints, patient satisfaction survey and any relevant committees are delivered within required timescales.

- Working with the Governance Manager to ensure Safety and Flash Alerts are distributed to the appropriate groups and ensuring returns are sent to Head Office as applicable.

- Attendance at daily safety huddle reviewing and discussing relevant matters

- Attend and contribute to Clinical Audit & Effectiveness Committee and Clinical Governance Committee

- Triangulate incidents, complaints and risk and work collaboratively with the Governance Manager to monitor outcomes and examine opportunities to make improvements.

- Contribute to the quarterly governance report coordinated with Governance Manager and IP Lead.

- Collate monthly clinical dashboard with Governance Manager and disseminate

Who we're looking for:

- Ability to work proactively and independently.

- Exceptional team player

- Competence in Microsoft Office packages

- Competence in writing formal letters.

- Healthcare business experience

- Healthcare processes

- IT skills

- Data interrogation and analysis

- Experience of dealing with patients and other stakeholders

- At all times maintain complete trust, loyalty, confidentiality and discretion.

- Able to work to tight timescales.

- Keen interest in the development and service improvement of the hospital

- Confidence to make decisions in an appropriate manner when direction is not available.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Access discounts and offers, including cashback and reloadable and/or instantly available retail gift cards to help with day to day costs

- Wellness screening

- Private medical cover tailored to give you peace of mind from day one

- Life assurance

- Free onsite car parking



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email



