Role: Experienced Practice Nurse

Location: Near Bedworth

Job Type: Permanent, part-time/full-time (Negotiable)

A highly reputable surgery near the outskirts of Bedworth is hiring an experienced Practice Nurse to join them permanently. The successful Practice Nurse will have primary care experience and can run clinics autonomously. In return, you'll receive AL of 5 weeks, bank holidays off (calculated pro-rata), a salary of £23 ph, continuous development, and support.

You'll primarily be based in their site near Bedworth but might be required to cover their other sites near the Coventry/ Rugby area. They have a very supportive team and would happily help you familiarize yourself with their processes. The surgeries have a collective list size of about 20000 patients with a team of clinical staff, including GPs/Partners, PNs, HCAs, ANPs, Pharmacists, and a wider clinical and non-clinical team.

Benefits

- Up to £23 per hour (Negotiable, depending on experience)

- 25 days annual leave (pro-rata)

- Bank holidays off

- NHS pensions

- NHS discounts

- On-site Parking

- Continuous support and development

They're looking for an experienced Practice Nurse who can perform Smears, Phlebotomy, ECGs, NHS Health and New Patient Checks, Chronic Disease Checks, Dressings, Travel immunisations, Baby immunisations, Flu Vaccs, Dressings, and Family planning.

If you are interested or would like to learn more, please contact Olo on

0114 275 7421

. Alternatively, you can email olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

