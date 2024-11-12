Practice Nurse
Location: Bristol
Hours: Part-time
Salary: £18 - £22 per hour (DOE, negotiable if you currently earn more)
Chase Medical currently has a NEW exciting opportunity for Practice Nurses in Bristol! A lovely GP surgery are looking for a Practice Nurse to join their welcoming team on a permanent basis.
The surgery are able to offer part-time hours (20-24 hours per week) with a salary between £18 - £22 per hour (DOE, negotiable). They're a fantastic practice who can offer excellent CPD opportunities.
Additional Benefits:
- 28 days annual leave (pro-rata)
- Parking on-site
- NHS Pension
- EAP Service
- Training practice with paid opportunities for growth
- Cycle to work scheme
Who are they looking for?
The surgery are looking for a qualified Practice Nurse who is confident in skills such as:
- Chronic Disease Management
- Cytology
- Baby Immunisations
- Travel Immunisations
- Wounds
- Vaccinations
If you's like to apply to this vacancy, please contact Annabelle at Chase Medical on 0114 275 7421. You can also email your CV directly to Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical or click apply now!
Chase Medical is a Specialist Primary Care bank, providing high volume of shifts and permanent opportunities for Non-Clinical and Clinical staff nationwide.
Do you know someone who may be interested in this role? Let us know - you could earn up to £500 for every successful referral! Contact Annabelle via email Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com
