Practice Nurse
Chase Medical Limited
Bristol
5 hours ago
Mid-level
Part-time
Medicine / Healthcare

Practice Nurse

Location: Bristol

Hours: Part-time

Salary: £18 - £22 per hour (DOE, negotiable if you currently earn more)

Chase Medical currently has a NEW exciting opportunity for Practice Nurses in Bristol! A lovely GP surgery are looking for a Practice Nurse to join their welcoming team on a permanent basis.

The surgery are able to offer part-time hours (20-24 hours per week) with a salary between £18 - £22 per hour (DOE, negotiable). They're a fantastic practice who can offer excellent CPD opportunities.

Additional Benefits:

  • 28 days annual leave (pro-rata)
  • Parking on-site
  • NHS Pension
  • EAP Service
  • Training practice with paid opportunities for growth
  • Cycle to work scheme

Who are they looking for?

The surgery are looking for a qualified Practice Nurse who is confident in skills such as:

  • Chronic Disease Management
  • Cytology
  • Baby Immunisations
  • Travel Immunisations
  • Wounds
  • Vaccinations

If you's like to apply to this vacancy, please contact Annabelle at Chase Medical on 0114 275 7421. You can also email your CV directly to Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical or click apply now!

Chase Medical is a Specialist Primary Care bank, providing high volume of shifts and permanent opportunities for Non-Clinical and Clinical staff nationwide. We are fully flexible to accommodate your needs by providing you with full-time work or part-time work on a permanent side, or you can choose shifts to fit in around your other commitments.

Do you know someone who may be interested in this role? Let us know - you could earn up to £500 for every successful referral! Contact Annabelle via email Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com

#INDPN20222

