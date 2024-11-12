Practice Nurse

Location: Bristol

Hours: Part-time

Salary: £18 - £22 per hour (DOE, negotiable if you currently earn more)

Chase Medical currently has a NEW exciting opportunity for Practice Nurses in Bristol! A lovely GP surgery are looking for a Practice Nurse to join their welcoming team on a permanent basis.

The surgery are able to offer part-time hours (20-24 hours per week) with a salary between £18 - £22 per hour (DOE, negotiable). They're a fantastic practice who can offer excellent CPD opportunities.

Additional Benefits:

28 days annual leave (pro-rata)

Parking on-site

NHS Pension

EAP Service

Training practice with paid opportunities for growth

Cycle to work scheme

Who are they looking for?

The surgery are looking for a qualified Practice Nurse who is confident in skills such as:

Chronic Disease Management

Cytology

Baby Immunisations

Travel Immunisations

Wounds

Vaccinations

If you's like to apply to this vacancy, please contact Annabelle at Chase Medical on 0114 275 7421. You can also email your CV directly to Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical or click apply now!

Chase Medical is a Specialist Primary Care bank, providing high volume of shifts and permanent opportunities for Non-Clinical and Clinical staff nationwide. We are fully flexible to accommodate your needs by providing you with full-time work or part-time work on a permanent side, or you can choose shifts to fit in around your other commitments.

Do you know someone who may be interested in this role? Let us know - you could earn up to £500 for every successful referral! Contact Annabelle via email Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com

#INDPN20222