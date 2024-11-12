Full Time Nights

“What is your favorite part about being a nurse?”

-“The privilege of being a part of people’s lives at such a delicate and vulnerable time.”

Would you like to become a nurse of Frome Nursing Home?

Nestled in the heart of Frome, Somerset, Frome Nursing Home embraces an individualised approach to care. Recognising the uniqueness of each person, valuing their life history and personal journey. By fostering a sense of safety and companionship, Frome creates a space where everyone feels embraced and never alone.

Our nurses hold a much loved, vital place in our home. As they should! They play an incredibly important role in the lives of those living with us! Someone to advocate not only their medical, but emotional needs. Someone to build a long lasting relationship through trust, being a shoulder to cry on, someone to laugh with, being able to take the time to understand each person’s wants and needs, their passions, their fears and their quirks that we all individually have as humans.

Being an Evolve nurse has its immense selfless benefits. Being able to take the time to notice the positive impact your care has on a person, promoting and encouraging independence and all round promoting a higher quality of life through person centered care, which is an extremely rewarding and fulfilling aspect of nursing in social care.

Choosing to join us means you’ll be part of a multidisciplinary team, collaborating with social workers, care assistants/ practitioners and other healthcare professionals to provide comprehensive care. This collaborative approach ensures those living with us receive well-coordinated care, and you have the support you need to fulfill your role and enjoy it.

Like no other, Frome Nursing Home, part of the Evolve Care Group, invests 100 face to face accredited training hours per year to you and every team member, ensuring all is supported, clinical knowledge is upskilled and always up to date (Great for those wanting career progression!)

One of our nurses who has recently left the NHS to join us in social care said…

“It’s person-centred here. In a hospital, we try so, so hard to be person-centred and take time with a patient but it’s just not a luxury we can afford. When you work on the wards you try to get to know patients and if they are staying long term you do your best. But with Evolve, each Family Member is extremely well known.”

What else are we going to do to show our appreciation to you and the rest of our nurses?

Excellent Hourly Rate (one of the highest in surrounding areas!)

Paid breaks!

Complimentary meals

Bank Holiday Enhancement

A 24/7 specialist welfare help line for guidance and support

Free DBS

Regular training days for support and guidance

Unlimited access to our Refer a Friend bonus scheme

Care practitioner assistance when needed

Full-time & part-time working pattern and bank hours are offered

Automatic enrolment into our pension scheme

What we ask of you…

Registered with the NMC

Leadership qualities, and a wish to inspire

If you would like to hear more about our nursing roles available, apply today!

Frome Nursing Home is dedicated into creating a vibrant and inclusive community for all.