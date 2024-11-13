Bank Administrator | Reception/Customer Service/Admin | Cardiff | Bank | Competitive pay | Free Parking

Spire Cardiff Hospital are looking for an experienced Administrator to support our Outpatients department on a bank basis.

Duties and Responsibilities

In this role, you will work closely with the outpatient clinic, with a primary focus on managing incoming calls from patients, consultants, secretaries, and general practitioners. Your responsibility will be to provide a first-class, efficient service to patients, visitors, and consultants. Additionally, you will handle the booking and scheduling of appointments using our SAP system and offer administrative support in the preparation for clinics.

Who we're looking for:

Experience in administration

Good customer service skills for interaction with patients, consultants etc

Confident working with stakeholders such as patients, consultants and medical secretaries.

High level of attention to detail

Able to listen actively, understand concerns and recognise the needs of the customer

Able to manage and prioritise multiple tasks

Good computer literacy

Someone with a strong attention to detail who can work accurately under pressure

Fully Flexible with working

Benefits - Bank Colleagues

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Working Hours: Monday - Sunday - various shifts on a rota basis, between the hours of 06.15 - 20.30

Contract Type: Bank

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

About Us:

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.