Specialist Cardiac Cath Lab Nurse | Full Time | Bristol | Free Parking | Competitive pay plus fantastic benefits

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Cardiac Cath Lab Nurse to join our team of experts at Spire Bristol Hospital.

Role purpose:

- To provide exemplary planned care for patients both pre and post cardiac catheter lab procedures

- To ensure the team delivers effective patient care by providing appropriate clinical leadership

- To participate in the pre-assessment of all cath lab patients (when required)

- To develop and improve the cardiology service (Cath Lab, Cardiology OPD and Cardiology POA)

Duties and Responsibilities:

- Develop practice in the assessment of health and wellbeing needs

- Develop practice in addressing and assessing an individual's health and wellbeing needs

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

- Develop knowledge and practice in an area of work

- Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

- Develop and improve services

- Improve quality

- Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity

- Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practice within the specialty of cardiology

- Plan, monitor and quality assure the application of technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment

Who we're looking for:

- Registered nurse (NMC registration)

- Post registered qualification in an appropriate clinical cardiac specialism

- Experience in circulating and scrubbing for a variety of cardiac cath lab procedures

- ILS

- Experienced in all aspects of cardiac cath lab

- Working as a practitioner in and across multi-disciplinary teams

- Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes

- Challenging consultants to influence evidence-based practice

- Share evidence based practices with colleagues to enhance service and standards

- Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solution for the service

- Competence across a range of nursing skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge

- Possess the mandatory training requirements for role including infection control and health and safety competencies.

- Possess equipment and medical devices competencies

- Teaching skills

- Demonstrate your scope of practice underpins the six fundamental values of the 6 C's (Care, Compassion, Competence, Communication, Courage and Commitment) and the care they deliver to the patient at the point of contact treats them with respect and dignity.

Hours: Monday - Friday 8am-6pm (extending to 8pm) + occasional Saturdays

Contract: Permanent

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (pro rata)

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free On site Parking

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

