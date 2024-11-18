Bank Inpatient Physiotherapist | Physiotherapy | Competitive pay plus fantastic benefits | Bristol| Free Parking

Spire Bristol Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an Inpatient Physiotherapist to join our experienced and dynamic team in a bank/ad hoc role.

Duties and Responsibilities

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients on the ward. Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks. Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we are looking for

- Be HCPC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions.

- Have a minimum of 2 years Physiotherapy experience, ideally in a hospital setting.

- Orthopaedics experience is necessary, Respiratory experience desirable, can upskill if needed.

- Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.









































