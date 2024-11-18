Pharmacy Manager | Pharmacy | Full Time, Monday - Friday | Nottingham, Tollerton | Permanent | Competitive Salary dependent on experience



Spire Nottingham Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Pharmacy Manager to join the Pharmacy team on a full time permanent basis. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within hospital settings.



Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities:

- To provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements.

- Be responsible for leading, motivating and effectively managing the pharmacy team by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership.

- To provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost effective use of medicines.

- To advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards.

- To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.

Who we're looking for:

- Degree (BSc/MSc Hons)

- Current member of the General Pharmaceutical Council

- Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient requirements.

- Worked in a hospital pharmacy

- Supervisory/Management qualification

- Experience of working in partnership with consultants and across clinical teams.

- Analysing clinical and management problems and coming up with viable solutions

- Working as a practitioner in and across multi-disciplinary teams

- Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient cases

- Challenging consultants to influence evidence based practice

- Experience of clinical leadership e.g. developing peers

- Competence across a range of management and leadership skills supported by skilled professional knowledge

- Competence across a range of pharmaceutical subjects supported by professional and clinical knowledge

- Maximising people and financial resources whilst maintaining a safe clinical environment

- Management, motivation and development of the clinical team

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion.

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.