Physiotherapist

Who we're looking for
- Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent
- At least 3 years' post graduate clinical experience
- Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases
- Must have UK experience working in a hospital or clinic setting
Working Hours: Monday - Friday (occasional weekend shift required). Part-time, 30 hours. The service runs 9am-5pm (possibly 10am-6pm)
Contract Type: 12 month fixed term maternity cover post
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver on
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.