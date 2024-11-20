Practice Nurse - 25 hours per week

£19 per hour plus benefits

Felixstowe, Ipswich

One of our brilliant surgeries is recruiting for a Practice Nurse to join them on a permanent basis to work 25 hours per week - ideally on a Monday, Tuesday and Thursday (with an early start/finish on Thursday)

Located in the outskirts of Ipswich in the coastal town of Felixstowe, the Practice is offering an excellent employment package (including a highly competitive salary) and the chance to join a brilliant team consisting of; 3 General Practitioners, 2 Practice Nurses and 3 Health Care Assistants.

The Surgery prides itself in its friendly and inclusive practice atmosphere and knows the importance of a healthy work life balance. The Practice has recently achieved a GOOD CQC rating in its latest report and is hoping to continue developing and making further improvements to its services.

This is a great opportunity to join a caring and forward-thinking Surgery, dedicated to providing the best care to its patients.

Benefits of this role include:

Salary of £19 per hour / £37,000 FTE

Desirable working hours with an early finish on a Thursday and Friday off

5 weeks annual leave, rising to 6 with length of service

NHS pension

Employee benefits scheme / discounts for staff

Friendly team and supportive management

GP owned single site practice

Positive patient feedback, CQC results, and reviews

To be suitable for this role you must be a Practice Nurse, already working in a GP surgery and trained in the following clinical areas:

Cytology

Baby Immunisations

Asthma or Respiratory

General Treatment Room skills such as bloods and dressings

To apply send your CV to Sarah at Chase Medical on sarah@chase-medical.com - all applications are treated with confidence and the full surgery details are disclosed before submitting your CV for the role.

We also have many other Practice Nurse vacancies so if this one isn't for you, call us on 0114 2757421 and we can discuss your specific requirements and find a job that suits your needs.

Chase Medical

Chase Medical is an UK based agency, that specialises in the recruitment of Clinical staff for Primary Care and Community Services. With exclusive roles available across the country, we're sure to have the role for you.

If you're looking for a fresh start then get in touch today and we can help to accelerate your nursing career!

#INDPN2022