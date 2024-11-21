Clinical Pharmacist Part-time Permanent

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements.

To provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients ensuring the safe, appropriate, and cost-effective use of medicines.

To advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards.

To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.

Who we're looking for:

You must be a qualified Pharmacist.

You must be GPhC registered with no restrictions

Previous Hospital experience (2 years+)

SAP system experience is desirable but not essential

You will be a team player with a friendly approach

You will be personable, sensitive, and empathetic

You will be UK based with UK experience

Contract: Permanent

Hours: Part-time 3 days per week 22.5 hours. Working days Monday, Thursday, and Friday 8.30am to 16.30pm.

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly.

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave.

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates.

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support, and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support, and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver at

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.