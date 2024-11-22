Mental Health Nurse

Chase Medical are currently recruiting locum Nurses for a role specialising in Dementia Care, offering rates of £28 per hour - £47 per hour (Including Holiday Pay)!

This unique opportunity will allow you to come forward for both Locum and Permanent roles within care, while still developing your skills as a nurse!

On a locum basis, you will have the ability to work on a no-minimum hours basis! You'll even be able to avoid the usual workplace politics that comes with scheduling. Our purpose-built app will even give you a simple view of all the shifts in your area, making working with us here at Chase Medical as quick and as simple as possible.

Some more advantages of working with Chase Medical include:

Build your professional network - work with a variety of teams and gain experience in new environments.

- work with a variety of teams and gain experience in new environments. Help a range of centres fulfil their needs - you will be working with services that are requiring extra staff, and helping their patients.

Working directly with our locum specialists, we will guide you through our straightforward registration process, and into the world of locum work with us here at Chase Medical! Not only that, but you will continue to work directly with us, and our specialists can provide you with any support you may need!

Successful candidates will have at least 6 months of experience within the last 2 years working as a Nurse caring for Dementia Patients, with experience in either General Practice, or working in the Community. They will also be able to perform the general nursing duties associated with this role independently, as well as create plans of care. Applicants who do not meet these requirements will not be considered.

If working with Chase Medical sounds like the next step in your professional journey, call Joey at 0114 275 7421, or email him at joey.blackmore@chase-medical.com!

Chase Medical is a specialist medical recruitment agency. Alongside our dedicated locum specialists, we also have a permanent team, so if you are looking for a new permanent role, get in touch today and see how we can help you!

We are also proud to offer a lucrative reward for any successful referrals. If anyone you know is looking for work in primary care, pass on their details to us and you could earn up to £500!