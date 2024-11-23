Healthcare Assistant, Wolverhampton

Chase Medical is currently headhunting for Healthcare Assistants with Primary Care experience in Wolverhampton and the surrounding area! If you are interested in agency work on a locum basis at the great hourly rate of £13 - £20 (inlc. holiday pay), we want to hear from you!

Locum shifts will allow you to be in control of your own work schedule and are an ideal opportunity for you to supplement your permanent role with additional hours (and income!). Whether you are looking to expand your skills and experience, or you would like a change in your work environment, Chase Medical can find the most suitable work for you.

Some of the advantages of locum work with Chase Medical include:

Stay updated on the opportunities available in your area - we regularly sent out all shifts and permanent positions we have locally to you, and you can always use our own Chase Medical app to view and book any you are interested in

We operate under a no-minimum-hours-booked policy, meaning that you are not obligated to take on any shifts - you work only when you want to!

Our team of recruitment experts can assist you in finding the work you want, whether that is locum or permanent (or both!)

We are looking for Healthcare Assistants that have at least 6 months of experience in a GP surgery within the last 2 years. You will also be experienced in performing Phlebotomy, Flu Vaccinations and Chronic Disease Checks.

Chase Medical is a leading Primary Care recruitment agency and we work with different Primary Care settings (such as GP surgeries and Walk-In Centres) across the UK. Our experience in the sector spans more than a decade, and our team of recruitment consultants can offer knowledge and assistance to both clinical and non-clinical professionals, such as HCAs, Practice Nurses, Nurse Practitioners and Medical Receptionists, in finding locum and permanent work.

If this locum opportunity sounds like the next step in your Primary Care career, contact Ana on 0114 275 7421, or you can send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com. If you want to hear more about our other available opportunities, please get in touch too!

In case you know someone else who is interested in Primary Care work, and they would like to sign up with us, let us know and you can earn up to £500!