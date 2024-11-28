Practice Nurse - Swindon

Chase Medical are looking to recruit a skilled and experienced Practice Nurse for a GP centre in Swindon city centre (SN1 postcode).

What is included in the package for the successful candidate:

Fun, friendly, and supportive team

5 weeks annual leave and bank holidays off

£35,360 full time equivalent (FTE)

Full NHS pension

Opportunities for personal professional development

The role

You will be working across two sites on a rota basis,both centres share great family values and are looking for a permanent member of staff to join their team. This role will require confidence to care for others, deliver outstanding patient care, and work autonomously. If you are driven by helping others, joining a caring and supportive team and have experience in cytology, immunisations, chronic disease management apply and get started joining this fantastic opportunity.

You will need to have General Practice experience and be registered with the NMC to be considered for this role; both are essentials.

The hours on offer are full time, 37.5 hours across the week, with a flexible working pattern however Tuesday mornings it will be required for you to start at 7:30am. They are able to consider part time for the correct candidate so please enquire if you're needing fewer hours (minimum they can consider is 20 hours).

The Practice

You'll be working alongside a diverse and well-established clinical team, both within your practice and the PCN. You will have 4 GPs supporting your clinical practice, with 2 other Nurses on site. They have around 7000 patients on their list with a mixed demographic.

The centre uses the IT system SystmOne so some familiarity with this would be beneficial although they can offer training if required. The site also boasts on-site staff parking which is free of charge.

If you'd be interested in applying for this role, or learning more about the opportunity, please contact Eddie at Chase Medical on 01142757421.

Why Chase Medical?

We're the leading agency in the UK for supplying staff in the primary sector through locum, permanent or contract work. We work with up to 60% of Primary Care Sites through our specialist bank of medical practitioners. Feel free to check our reviews as we pride ourselves in helping others. Not looking for a permanent role? Sign up for our locum work and find the best time for you Join our team and browse for potential careers, jobs or shifts now! The flexibility in your hands.

Referrals

Receive up to £500 when you refer someone who would like to be involved an exciting new career!

Email or call Eddie on 0114 275 7421 or eddie.gower@chase-medical.com