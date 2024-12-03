Deputy Theatre Manager | Spire Murrayfield Hospital - Edinburgh | Full time | Permanent

Spire Murrayfield Hospital is looking for a Deputy Theatre Manager to support exemplary planned care for patients while managing more than one perioperative team in a safe, efficient and financially successful manner, while maximising theatre utilisation.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Develop practice in the assessment of health and well-being needs

- Develop practice in addressing patient's health and well-being needs

- Establish and maintain communication with various groups on complex and potentially stressful topics across a range of situations

- Develop own knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop

- Support development of a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

- Support development of strategies and policies for service improvement, to include the development of business initiatives both locally and nationally

- Improve quality

- Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity

- Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices

- Determine the effective use of efficient use of physical and financial resources

- Undertake Human Resource activities for all members of the team

- Develop practice in applying technology and measurement, monitoring and treatment

- Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI

- Take part in a rotational clinical on call rota

Essential Skills:

- Experience as a Clinical Practitioner

- Evidence of substantial post registration continual professional development in management and other clinically related and relevant subjects

- Working within a performance driven culture, while maintaining safe standards

- Meeting financial and budgetary targets

- Management, motivation and development of the clinical team

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes, but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Katie Willis via

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Please note this advert may close early due to application numbers.