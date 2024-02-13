

One question we ask when recruiting into our care team is “what do you want from your job”. A response we hear a lot is “I just want to fit in somewhere”.

We all have a desire to be a part of something, to be a part of a group, to feel like we belong. It is the best feeling in the world to feel wanted, to be a part of something, to be valued.

The feeling of not fitting in; feeling left out, can be devastating and can leave a profound long-lasting effect on us, on our sense of confidence and self-worth.

Our Community:

Feeling that we are a part of a community like Catherine House Care Home in Frome can lift us when we are down and gives us the capacity to deal with what challenges come our way.

Throughout your recruitment journey we ensure you are supported and this starts with the recruitment team and is carried through to your first day in your new job … but the support doesn’t end there! You will have a dedicated buddy in the home who will be there to guide and empower you, along with a wellbeing team that will check in with you from time to time and also to be there at the end of a line 24/7 should you want to talk.

Our Training:

Part of our training is via eLearning, however we know eLearning alone won’t equip you for the emotional challenges that you will face in your job as a Care Assistant. So, in 2015 we created our own training academy! All team members within our care home are included in our fun, interactive, inspiring, unique, and free training days – and you get paid. Through our own training days, we have seen the wellbeing of team members and the people we support and care for increase enormously.

Our training is for all team members across all grades, all departments, all age groups, and all genders.

Benefits:

Excellent Hourly Rate

Complimentary meals

Bank Holiday Enhancement

Young workers (18+) are paid the same as those aged 25+

Free DBS

Unlimited access to our Refer a Friend bonus scheme - £50 each of high street & online vouchers

Full-time, part-time and bank hours offered

Automatic enrolment on to our pension scheme

Fully funded CPD accredited training programme provided for all team members

NVQ part funded support

12 weeks induction programme with an assigned Mentor

Career opportunities

A 24/7 specialist welfare help line for guidance & support

We are currently holding job interviews through Microsoft Teams and we aim for this to be arranged within 24 hours of your application, if you would rather an informal chat to go over some of the responsibilities and expectations of a Care Assistant, then please also make contact and one of our Join Us team members will be happy to help.