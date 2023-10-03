Theatre Team Leader by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Team Leader | Anaesthetics and Recovery | Tunbridge Wells | Full Time | Fully funded training programs and career progression opportunities | Band 6/7 | Welcome bonus £3,000

Spire Tunbridge Wells hospital has a fantastic opportunity for an experienced Theatre Team Leader to join dynamic and forward thinking theatre department. You will work within safe COVID pathways and benefit from our fully funded training programs and excellent IPC support. We are looking for an Anaesthetic trained Practitioner to take on a Theatre Team Lead role.

Spire Tunbridge Wells is a 40 bedded acute hospital situated in rural Kent, located within five miles of Royal Tunbridge Wells and on the boundaries of West Sussex. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including two operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days a week.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be expected to demonstrate leadership skills and lead the team clinically though day to day tasks

You will be expected to complete clinical duties on a regular basis

Deputising for the theatre manager when appropriate

Opportunities to take on extra responsibilities' dependant on your passion

Who we're looking for:

You will be a HCPC registered ODP or an NMC registered Nurse with no restrictions

* You will have minimum 5 years' experience

* Leadership skills and management experience desirable

* Excellent communication and organisation is key to continue our high standards of patient care.

* You will be working across different specialities and flexibility is required

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications