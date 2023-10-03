Director of Clinical Services by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting for an exciting opportunity for a Director of Clinical Services to join an established hospital in Southwest London. The role comes with an attractive salary of up to £115,000 and excellent benefits including private health insurance, life assurance, 38 days annual leave and much more!



Frequently ranked as one of the top hospitals in London, they`re committed to patients before profits - this is clearly demonstrated with 99.4% of patients stating that they would recommend their service. This is an independent hospital with a renowned management team, you can expect to enjoy high levels of autonomy and make things happen at pace.



As Director of Clinical Services, you will drive hospital strategy, ensuring high levels of safety and clinical excellence are achieved. You can also expect to:



- Provide highly visible leadership to your clinical teams which includes nursing, theatres, imaging, physiotherapy and pharmacy.

- Oversee budget management across the clinical departments and ensure they deliver an effective and efficient service.

- The hospital are proud to have a Good CQC rating but aspire to be outstanding! You will be instrumental in driving this improvement.





We welcome applications from experienced nurse leaders with an active NMC/HCPC registration. You will have previous experience managing multi-disciplinary clinical teams within a surgical setting and be confident managing and implementing change. Please note to achieve the top salary within the budget you must have experience within a like for like role and have experience working within the private sector.



You`ll receive an excellent salary of up to £115,000 p/a and benefits package for your knowledge, expertise and flexibility.



Don`t hesitate to get in touch with our Stroud Resourcing team today to apply and register your interest for this full-time Director of Clinical Services position in South West London. We`re looking forward to meeting you.



