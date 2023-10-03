For Employers
Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Woodbridge
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Other
Fully remote

Registered Home Manager Needed in Woodbridge.

Ref: 21526

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Registered Home Manager to work within our clients residential service. This home will be supporting residents aged 60+ that have Dementia/Alzheimer's in a small care home for 25 service users.

Registered Home Manager vacancy details:

  • £40,000 - £50,000

  • Full time position

  • Permanent contract

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Kieran on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

