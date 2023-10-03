Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
WoodbridgeLocationWoodbridge
a day agoPosted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Registered Home Manager Needed in Woodbridge.
Ref: 21526
Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Registered Home Manager to work within our clients residential service. This home will be supporting residents aged 60+ that have Dementia/Alzheimer's in a small care home for 25 service users.
Registered Home Manager vacancy details:
- £40,000 - £50,000
- Full time position
- Permanent contract
If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Kieran on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.
JOB SUMMARY
Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Woodbridge
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time