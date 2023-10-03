Lead Hospital Pharmacist by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Are you an aspiring Pharmacy Manager based in Kent? If so keep reading!



Stroud Resourcing is recruiting a Lead Hospital Pharmacist to join a well-established, award-winning hospital based in Kent. This is unique and exciting opportunity where you can expect to be mentored by an industry leading manager who will work closely with you to develop your managerial and commercial experience - you can expect to move into the Pharmacy Manager role within 6 months of joining.



This is a full-time role, with a salary of up to £65,000 and a generous benefits package. You can expect to work predominately Monday - Friday, but we welcome applications from candidates who need to condense their hours over 4 days.



The hospital has state-of-the-art facilities alongside a network of diagnostic and physiotherapy centres. Within the hospital, their facilities include 6 theatres, Endoscopy, c70 beds, interventional and endoscopy services, outpatients and a full diagnostics suite. They are proud to have a Good CQC rating.



As the Lead Pharmacist you will take responsibility for:



- Supporting the day-to-day running of the department

- Working with a team of pharmacists and technicians to ensure all patients have a great experience

- Leading medications management

- Keeping up with the latest guidance and regulations to ensure department SOPs and policies are up to date.



We are looking to speak with experienced clinical pharmacists keen to progress into management. You will have a proven track record of working with surgical patients and can evidence that you have supported with the management of the department - this is the perfect role for a Senior Pharmacist or experienced Deputy looking to take on a new challenge. Please note to achieve the top of this salary banding you must have experience of managing pharmacy teams.



You`ll receive a salary of up to £65,000 and an attractive benefits package for your knowledge, expertise, and flexibility.



To learn more or to apply for this full-time Lead Pharmacist job in Kent, please get in touch with Stroud Resourcing today. We`d love to help you get your next role and enable you to fulfil your professional ambitions.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.