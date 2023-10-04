RGN Ward - Bank by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Staff Nurse - Wards | Spire South Bank Hospital | Worcester | Flexible Working



Spire South Bank Hospital located in Worcester, has an exciting opportunity for a Staff Nurse to join our dynamic and experienced nursing team working as part of our Bank.

Spire South Bank Hospital are looking to recruit experienced and committed Nurses to join our Bank. Working with a wide variety of specialisms you will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment.

Most important is that our Nurses are experienced in an acute setting and are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision.



Duties and Responsibilities:

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.



Who we are looking for:

You will be a Registered Nurse and be used to working in teams with minimum supervision. Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration and additional training is also desirable.



Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (wont be applicable for all)

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via Spire for You

- Wellbeing Centre access via Spire for You

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spires specialist Resourcing Team



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lyndsay Young on



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



