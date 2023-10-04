Staff Nurse - Harrogate Clinic by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Staff Nurse| Harrogate Clinic | Full-Time | Permanent | Free Parking & Excellent Benefits | Band 5/6 equivalent |Access to training and development opportunities

Spire is currently going through an exciting phase of their journey and are building a brand new clinic in Harrogate which is due to be open towards the end of the year. We are looking for driven candidates who are passionate about private healthcare to come along on this amazing journey with us. For the opening of the new clinic we are looking for a Staff Nurse to join the team.

Spire Healthcare is one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue, with 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Our Spire Clinics deliver a specific range of lower risk outpatient and day case treatments (all on a local anaesthetic basis), which provides faster care for day case patients. The Clinical specialities include Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics and GP service.

The responsibilities of this role will include:

Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in pre-operative minor procedures.

Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / General Manager for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department

Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by Consultants

The successful applicant will provide high quality evidence-based nursing care in clinic settings to facilitate smooth and efficient outpatient clinics. Shifts are based on department's operating hours which is Monday to Sunday

The Ideal candidate will have:

Current NMC registration with no restrictions

Experience of working with minimum supervision

Good team player

Excellent communication skills

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain and motivate its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and well-being of all our colleagues and consultants. We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.

