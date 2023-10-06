Chef by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Chef - Shepperton

Ref: CW21587

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Chef to work within our client's Care Home in Shepperton. The hiring manager is looking for an experienced chef with experience in a similar environment. This particular home is registered to provide care and support for up to 60 elderly service users with conditions such as Dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Chef vacancy details:

£26,000 per annum

Full-time, permanent contract

40 hours per week (shifts from 7am to 5pm)

Chef experience and qualifications:

Experience as a chef/ cook is essential

Experience working within a Care Home setting is desired

Experience working with vulnerable people is essential

Qualifications within professional cookery or catering

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.

