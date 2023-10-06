Chef Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Chef Manager - Uxbridge
Ref: CW21586
Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Chef Manager to work within our client's Care Home in Uxbridge. The hiring manager is looking for an experienced chef who can oversee and run a shift in the kitchen effectively, utilising their past experiences and knowledge to ensure high quality meals are provided.
Chef Manager vacancy details:
- £13.00+ per hour
- 35 hours per week
Chef Manager qualifications and experience:
- Qualifications in Catering/ Professional Cookery are essential
- Experience working within a similar setting is essential
- Experience working within a Care Home is desired
- Experience overseeing staff is essential
Chef Manager job description:
- Prepare, season, and bake all food served
- Train kitchen team on how to properly prepare and cook food of every variety
- Maintain an inventory of kitchen supplies and food
- Ensure compliance with regulations and Home Audits
- Supervise kitchen staff, who may include the cook and Kitchen Assistant
- Review menus and daily specials
- Maintain clean, safe, and pleasant kitchen
- Direct, supervise, and evaluate the work of all kitchen staff
- Ensure that team meets or exceeds service, productivity, and quality goals
- Manage inventory and purchasing of kitchen food products
- Evaluate, schedule, and assign kitchen duties for kitchen staff
- Develop, implement, and maintain food safety standards, policies, and procedures
- Rota management by ensuring shift is adequately covered to meet the need of the kitchen
If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.
