Chef Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Chef Manager - Uxbridge

Ref: CW21586

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Chef Manager to work within our client's Care Home in Uxbridge. The hiring manager is looking for an experienced chef who can oversee and run a shift in the kitchen effectively, utilising their past experiences and knowledge to ensure high quality meals are provided.

Chef Manager vacancy details:

£13.00+ per hour

35 hours per week

Chef Manager qualifications and experience:

Qualifications in Catering/ Professional Cookery are essential

Experience working within a similar setting is essential

Experience working within a Care Home is desired

Experience overseeing staff is essential

Chef Manager job description:

Prepare, season, and bake all food served

Train kitchen team on how to properly prepare and cook food of every variety

Maintain an inventory of kitchen supplies and food

Ensure compliance with regulations and Home Audits

Supervise kitchen staff, who may include the cook and Kitchen Assistant

Review menus and daily specials

Maintain clean, safe, and pleasant kitchen

Direct, supervise, and evaluate the work of all kitchen staff

Ensure that team meets or exceeds service, productivity, and quality goals

Manage inventory and purchasing of kitchen food products

Evaluate, schedule, and assign kitchen duties for kitchen staff

Develop, implement, and maintain food safety standards, policies, and procedures

Rota management by ensuring shift is adequately covered to meet the need of the kitchen

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.

