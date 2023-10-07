Advanced Nurse Practitioner (fixed term) by Menlo Park

Menlo Park are working with a very forward-thinking and progressive GP practice with an experienced and very supportive MDT, looking to add an ANP to their growing team on a fixed term basis until the end of March 2024. There is potential to extend employment after that date on a permanent basis but no guarantee at this stage! As an ANP you would benefit from 15 minute appointments with some home visits and no extended hours expected. There is flexibility around days and start and finish times and you will also benefit from a lot of support and training that may interest you to further your career.

Salary - £48,000 - £54,000 per annum FTE DOE + NHS pension + 6 weeks annual leave + Bank Holidays + Indemnity

Location - Salford

The surgery -

Forward-thinking and progressive GP practice

CQC Good

High QOF achieving

Very strong staff retention

Work alongside a highly skilled and very supportive multi-disciplinary team

Very supportive practice with superb opportunities to further your career

Your role -

Fixed term position until March 2024!

Working to 15 minute appointments

Flexible around days and start and finish times

Ideally see all age ranges

No extended hours expected - but can pick up if desired as overtime

Minimal home visits

Mainly face-to-face appointments with some telephone appointments

The benefits -

Salary up to £54,000 FTE DOE

NHS Pension

6 weeks annual leave pro rata

Bank Holidays

Superb support opportunities

Next Steps:

