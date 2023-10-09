For Employers
Healthcare Assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
View 123 jobs
WoodbridgeLocation
Woodbridge
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Healthcare Assistant needed in Woodbridge

Ref: 21594

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for Healthcare Assistants to join a fabulous team for a residential home based in Woodbridge. This home cares for the elderly and those with Dementia/Alzheimer's.

Healthcare Assistant vacancy details:

  • £10.75p/h
  • 36 - 48hours per week
  • Permanent contract
  • Day and Night positions available
  • Paid breaks

Healthcare Assistant experience and skills:

  • You must have prior experience within a similar setting (residential or nursing home)
  • You must have at least 6 months experience within a setting in the UK.
  • NVQ Qualifications are preferred but not essential.
  • Drivers are prefereed but not essential.

Work authorisation:

  • United Kingdom (required)

Please note: Howard Finley Care does not

hold a Tier 2 sponsorship licence.

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

Howard Finley acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and an employment business for the supply of temporary workers. As part of our recruitment process, we will retain your CV for a period of one year to enable us to consider you for future roles. After this period your CV will be deleted.

