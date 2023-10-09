Theatre Practitioner - Recovery by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Practitioner- Recovery

Recovery | Theatre | Band 5/6 equivalent | Full time, Permanent | Working shifts Monday to Saturday between 07:30 and 20:30 (37.5.hrs per week) | Havant, Hampshire

Spire Portsmouth Hospital is recruiting for a highly motivated and experienced Recovery Practitioner to join our high performing Theatre Team. This unmissable role offers the opportunity to work alongside some of the regions most experienced Consultants, covering varied and diverse cases. Full support, development and training will be provided for the right person who is driven, focused and a team player.

Spire Portsmouth Hospital offers world-class care within beautiful surroundings, and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, you can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to personalised treatments and as much aftercare as you clinically need.

Duties and responsibilities

A Recovery Practitioner will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs in an extremely busy department

Prepping the recovery bays and of course, looking after patients after their surgery

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

Promote best practice in health and safety and security

Who we're looking for

You will be a Registered Nurse or ODP; with previous experience within recovery

You will be an enthusiastic, dedicated team player who is also used to working under minimum supervision

ALS and Airway Maintenance certifications would be desirable, though not essential - Training opportunities are available

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers @ email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications