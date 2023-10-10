Bank Staff Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Staff Nurse | Bank | Surgical | Bank | Flexible working | Leeds

We have an exciting opportunity for a highly experienced and motivated Staff Nurse to join our surgical team on the Staffing Bank located in our Leeds Hospital. This is a casual contract with early, late and family friendly shifts available Monday to Sunday. Rotas are available 1 month in advance and appraisals are available to bank staff members also.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. Spire Leeds has been rated 'Good' in our recent CQC inspection.

Duties and responsibilities

Delivering excellent care to patients

Assist in the delivery of family centred care to meet the health and wellbeing needs of patients.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promotes best Practise in Health and Safety, security, and safeguarding the welfare of patients.

Who we're looking for

NMC registered Nurse with no restrictions or conditions

Previous experience within a surgical, outpatients or community setting would be advantageous

Have an ability to transfer skills through a variety of clinical areas

Working as a practitioner in and across multi-disciplinary teams

Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

Lauren.Armitage@spirehealthcare.com

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications