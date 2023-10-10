Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Menlo Park are working with a very forward-thinking organisation looking to appoint an ANP or ACP to join the team at the Walk in Centre in Sheffield. Work alongside a number of other ANPs and GPs and see patients booked in by the triage team and NHS 111. The opportunity is open to both full or part time and there is an unsocial hours payment at 30% for any hours worked after 6pm. Work to 15 minute appointments, with a strong supportive team around you and plenty of further support for training and further development.

Salary - £45,000 - £55,000 per annum DOE + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + 1 day off per annum for work anniversary + BH + Indemnity + Eye Care Scheme + CPD

Location - Sheffield

The surgery -

Forward-thinking Walk in Centre

Well respected with good CQC rating

Strong staff retention

Work alongside a highly skilled and very supportive multi-disciplinary team

Single site practice

SystmOne computer system

Your role -

See acute, on the day, urgent appointments

Deal with predominantly face-to-face appointments and some telephone

Very minimal home visits

Great opportunities to progress and develop your career

See all age ranges ideally

Need to be a prescriber

The benefits -

Salary up to £55,000 DOE

NHS Pension

5 weeks annual leave + day off per annum for work anniversary

Bank Holidays

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!

Rohan Fletcher