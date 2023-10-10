Night Senior Care Assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Night Senior Care Assistant Needed in Wigan.

Ref: 21612

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Registered Home Manager to work within our clients new residential service that is becoming registered at the beginning of November. This home will be supporting Elderly residents aged 60+ that have Dementia/Alzheimer's.

Registered Home Manager vacancy details:

- £38,000 - £40,000

- Full time position

- Permanent contract

Start and Finish times = TBC

Registered Home Manager experience and skills:

- Must have an NVQ Level 2 in Health & Social Care

Must have prior or current experience with a Elderly/Dementia home.

- Must have good communication and time keeping skills.

- Must have great organisational skills.

- Must live in or very near to Wigan, in the event of any emergencies.

Work authorisation:

- United Kingdom (required)

Please note, our clients do not have a Tier 2 sponsorship license.

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Kieran on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

