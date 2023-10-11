Payroll Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Payroll Administrator

Full Time, Permanent.

Hybrid working, 2 days in, 3 days at home

We are one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue. From our 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms across England, Wales, and Scotland, we provide diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care in areas including orthopaedics, gynaecology, cardiology, neurology, oncology, and general surgery. We also operate a network of private GPs and provide occupational health services to over 700 corporate clients. We are the principal independent provider by volume of knee and hip operations in the United Kingdom.

The group was founded with the acquisition and re-branding of 25 Bupa hospitals in 2007. Since then, Spire Healthcare has made significant capital investments in its estate and continues to deliver successful and award-winning clinical outcomes and high levels of patient satisfaction. Spire is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250. We were the first private hospital provider to publish outcomes data on our website and we have received awards for our clinical quality and high levels of patient satisfaction.

Spire Healthcare is committed to the highest quality of patient care. Working in partnership with over 8,760 experienced consultants, we delivered tailored, personalised care to approximately 926,500 inpatients, outpatients, and day case patients in 2022.

Patients, consultants, and general practitioners trust Spire Healthcare to deliver the high-quality care they expect from a leading private healthcare provider.

The Payroll Analyst will work within a team of regional payroll analysts and People Administrators in order to deliver an efficient and effective service to our permanent and bank colleagues at Spire Healthcare. The Payroll Analyst will be responsible for responding in a timely and colleague focused manner to payroll queries, maintaining the payroll workflow for their region ensuring that the workflow is properly actioned for weekly and monthly payroll.



Key Responsibilities:

- The delivery of an effective Payroll Service, ensuring company policies, procedures and best practice are followed and updated as

- All control, exception reports and reconciliations are thoroughly checked within agreed departmental deadlines, correcting errors, updating systems and carrying out regular checks as appropriate in accordance with agreed control procedures

- All data is processed accurately and promptly with validation

- Liaison with Finance Managers and HRBP's for your region to ensure accurate processing of the weekly and monthly payrolls

- Calculating and processing maternity/paternity/adoption pay and supporting the process where needed

- Accurate payroll administration of Company benefits scheme and Pensions

- A high quality customer service is provided to both internal and external customers

- Management and resolution of Payroll queries through our Query Management System, ensuring timely and accurate resolution

- Production of Payroll related correspondence

- Input to and update the HR Knowledge Base

- Seek to find improvements to process and service, and look at supporting implementation of improvements

- Statutory returns are completed within defined deadlines

- Assist with administration of P11ds and End of Year processes

- Support HR enquiries with the resolution of routine Payroll and benefits enquiries



Key Requirements:

- Educated to at least Degree level or with demonstrable significant experience of working in a fast paced payroll function in a similar sized environment (desirable);

- CIPP or relevant qualifications (desirable);

- Evidence of continuous professional development (desirable);

- Technical expertise in all areas of payroll including knowledge of HMRC regulations and statutory requirements (essential);

- Knowledge of current payroll legislation and the ability to advise, inform and resolve colleague payroll queries at Spire Healthcare (essential);

- Skilled at networking and a strong commitment to partnership-working (essential);

- An open and participative style with excellent communication and customer service skills (essential);

- Extremely resilient and able to work under pressure whilst maintaining a high degree of motivation and attention to detail (essential);

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain, and motivate its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and wellbeing of all our colleagues and consultants.

We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful, and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We, therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact:

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.





