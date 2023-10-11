Paediatric Care Assistant by TFS Healthcare

Paediatric Care Assistant

UK's first Hospital/Homecare pilot scheme partnership

Regular shifts- £15 - £17 per hour PAYE (this rate is inclusive of annual leave accrual) or limited company payment available.

Innovate Care Group, part of TFS Healthcare are thrilled to be trusted as a partner to the John Radcliffe Hospital Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, to provide the very best of Innovate Care Groups unique 'Your best life' experience. We are looking for Healthcare Assistants to support PICU/PHDU inpatients on a 1:1 basis, providing high quality care to children in need of complex nursing and care support.

This is the very first time something like this has been trialled in the UK and within the NHS making this an exclusive work opportunity available to you right now. Alongside the prestigious hospital we will be blurring the lines between hospital and homecare and ensuring higher quality patient outcomes and a streamlined discharge and transition process into homecare for patients most in need.

'Your best life' is an initiative created by Innovate Care Group to provide individualised and holistic care to everyone we support. We pride ourselves on being able to work with our service users, families and next of kin to gather an understanding of what their interests, hobbies and passions are and how we can deliver that to them in a hospital setting and home environment.

Shift Pattern

Mondays to Sundays

Days 8:30am - 8:30pm

Nights 8:30pm - 8:30am

Fantastic benefits offered to our Care Assistants:

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

Chance to develop your skills and progress your care career in a one off environment

Weekly payroll

24-hour service from your recruitment team

CPD & on-going paid training and continuous support

Contributory pension scheme

Seasonal staff incentive scheme

"Employee of the Month" and "Carer/Nurse of the Week"

Bespoke training in line with clients' requirements

What we need from our Care Assistants:

Have the ability to recognise deterioration in both psychological and physical health

Experienced in at least one of tracheostomy/PEG feed/Seizure Management/Acquired brain injury

Have an understanding of safeguarding.

Be able to fit into a family setting

The ability to work independently

Be friendly, kind and approachable.

Demonstrate commitment to providing high quality, safe effective practice

