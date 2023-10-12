PMI Credit Controller by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Job Title: PMI Credit Controller

Reports To: SME Team Leader

Department: Accounts Receivable

Location/Unit: Home based / Hospital Support Centre, Regents Gate - Reading

We are one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue. From our 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms across England, Wales, and Scotland, we provide diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care in areas including orthopaedics, gynaecology, cardiology, neurology, oncology, and general surgery. We also operate a network of private GPs and provide occupational health services to over 700 corporate clients. We are the principal independent provider by volume of knee and hip operations in the United Kingdom.

The group was founded with the acquisition and re-branding of 25 Bupa hospitals in 2007. Since then, Spire Healthcare has made significant capital investments in its estate and continues to deliver successful and award-winning clinical outcomes and high levels of patient satisfaction. Spire is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250. We were the first private hospital provider to publish outcomes data on our website and we have received awards for our clinical quality and high levels of patient satisfaction.

Spire Healthcare is committed to the highest quality of patient care. Working in partnership with over 8,760 experienced consultants, we delivered tailored, personalised care to approximately 926,500 inpatients, outpatients, and day case patients in 2022.

Patients, consultants, and general practitioners trust Spire Healthcare to deliver the high-quality care they expect from a leading private healthcare provider.

Working as part of a team to manage the SME sales ledger. To maximise cash collections, and reduce the overdue debt owed to Spire Healthcare, whilst maintaining a positive and effective working relationship with both our internal and external stakeholders.

Key Responsibilities:

- Working to specific debt reduction targets

- Responsible for invoice submission checks and processes.

- Responsible for you own list of Customers under the SME ledger.

- Resolve any queries regarding pricing or contractual issues using means which are available to Spire, for example: the Basefile, Chargemaster, CCSD schedule, Insurer Contracts, Hospitals and the internal Spire Intranet.

- Liaise with all Hospital Business Administrators and other departments when requesting information, such as referral documents or medical records.

- Assist the Cash Allocation team when payment/remittance details are needed.

- Support/advise the Customer Service team when insurance queries arise.

- Assist in producing accurate write off schedules monthly.

- Communicate with insurers at all levels in order to identify reason for non-payment and to maintain effective working relationships.

- Assist with billing issues to ensure timely correction of errors and submission of invoices

- Meet KPI's / targets set for each individual Credit Controller and review on a regular basis with the AR Manager.

- Any other duties as requested by the Accounts Receivable Manager.



Key Requirements:

- Attention to detail and accuracy are essential.

- Ability to solve problems independently and use own initiative.

- Experience of an IT-led customer contact system.

- Ability to develop and maintain good working relationships with hospitals and other support functions, drawing upon their expertise as required.

- Intermediate to advanced understanding and knowledge Excel - specifically the ability to manipulate large volumes of data.

- Courteous, friendly and committed to providing excellent customer service.



Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain, and motivate its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and wellbeing of all our colleagues and consultants.

We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful, and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We, therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact:

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.





