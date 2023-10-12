Full-time Surgical First Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Full Time Surgical First Assistant | Surgical Theatres | Band 6 / Band 7 Equivalent (dependent on experience) | Wirral | Full time | Regain your work/life balance - No nights | Award Winning CPD |

As part of our ongoing expansion, Spire Murrayfield Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Surgical First Assistant to expand on their experience. You will be joining us at a very exciting time and will support the Theatre department, whilst playing a pivotal role in the ongoing development and further expansion of clinical services at Spire Murrayfield Hospital.

Joining a forward thinking, committed, enthusiastic, patient centred team you will play a lead role in making a positive difference to our patients' lives through outstanding personalised care.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Provide surgical first assistance for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism

- Provide exemplary planned care for patients and assist in the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre

- Our operating theatres are busy throughout the day, but every day is never the same due to the diversity of the workload, making this theatre department a fantastic place to work

- Most importantly our theatre staff are experienced in a variety of surgical procedures or are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision.

- This is a full-time role covering 37.5 hours a week, working on a rota.

Who we're looking for:

- Operating Departmental Practitioner/Registered Nurse (no restrictions)

- Surgical First Assistant/Advanced Scrub Practitioner Extended Role qualification in perioperative practice.

- Evidence of post registration continual professional development in the role of Surgical First Assistant/Advanced Scrub Practitioner Extended Role



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on 07850735207 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



