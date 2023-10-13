Deputy Nurse Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

For Employers
  • Deputy Manager (Nuse) RGN/RMN/RNLD

We are recruiting a Clinical Deputy Manager for an Outstanding service in Surrey. As a Clinical Deputy Manager you will be working closely with the Home Manager to support leading the home and a team of employees to deliver outstanding levels of care to all Elderly residents, this role will be mostly supernumerary hours with the odd 12 hour shift through the month.

As a Clinical Deputy RGN/RMN/RNLD Care Home Manager you will:

  • Lead and inspire the team to deliver special experiences to residents, which promote choice and independence to make a positive difference to their lives
  • Achieve the highest possible standards of care and enhance the resident experience, ensuring that all company policies, regulations, Codes of Conduct and care plans are adhered to.
  • Work with the Home Manager to implement care home policies around standards care, staff welfare and training and develop an excellent reputation
  • Develop personal contact with residents, their relatives and visitors to enhance the residents quality of life

We offer you a great range of benefits, which include:

  • Hourly rate £22-£25 per hour
  • Hours - 8:00am to 4:00pm - 36/40 hors a week
  • Access to excellent training and ongoing development
  • Discounts and benefits suited to your lifestyle
  • Free onsite parking
  • Free meals
  • Free uniform where applicable
  • NEST work place pension contributions
  • Long service awards

The service provides residential care for people who need support with everyday activities such as washing, dressing or eating, as well as keeping on top of taking regular medications.

If you are interested in this opportunity please respond with you up to date CV and when you can interview.

Ref-15399

