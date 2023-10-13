Deputy Nurse Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Surrey

Nursing home

Days

Full time

£22-£25 per hour

Deputy Manager (Nuse) RGN/RMN/RNLD

We are recruiting a Clinical Deputy Manager for an Outstanding service in Surrey. As a Clinical Deputy Manager you will be working closely with the Home Manager to support leading the home and a team of employees to deliver outstanding levels of care to all Elderly residents, this role will be mostly supernumerary hours with the odd 12 hour shift through the month.

As a Clinical Deputy RGN/RMN/RNLD Care Home Manager you will:

Lead and inspire the team to deliver special experiences to residents, which promote choice and independence to make a positive difference to their lives

Achieve the highest possible standards of care and enhance the resident experience, ensuring that all company policies, regulations, Codes of Conduct and care plans are adhered to.

Work with the Home Manager to implement care home policies around standards care, staff welfare and training and develop an excellent reputation

Develop personal contact with residents, their relatives and visitors to enhance the residents quality of life

We offer you a great range of benefits, which include:

Hourly rate £22-£25 per hour

Hours - 8:00am to 4:00pm - 36/40 hors a week

Access to excellent training and ongoing development

Discounts and benefits suited to your lifestyle

Free onsite parking

Free meals

Free uniform where applicable

NEST work place pension contributions

Long service awards

The service provides residential care for people who need support with everyday activities such as washing, dressing or eating, as well as keeping on top of taking regular medications.

If you are interested in this opportunity please respond with you up to date CV and when you can interview.

Ref-15399