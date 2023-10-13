Patient Administrator - Reception by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Patient Administrator - Reception | Full Time, Permanent | Free Parking, Excellent Benefits | Harpenden | Monday - Friday | Working shifts 6.30-14.30 & 14.30-21.30|

Spire Harpenden Hospital are looking for a driven and enthusiastic Administrator to join their established team. This role will involve dealing with administrative duties at the Ward, whilst also partaking in duties at the Main Reception. It is essential you have customer service experience as you will be face-to-face with patients in this role. This is a back office role but with administrative duties to undertake whilst managing a busy switchboard.

Duties and responsibilities

Provide and maintain an efficient bookings system for all in-patients and day cases using a computerised system (SAP)

Develop and maintain an up-to-date and accurate knowledge of Spire and other insurers' products, policies and initiatives

Liaise with pre-authorisation team or medical insurer to ensure funding is agreed prior to patient admission date

Respond to enquiries from patients, members of the public and consultants in a timely, courteous and efficient manner either by face to face meetings, telephone or letter. Ensure an accurate record of the communication is held

Maintain departmental electronic and manual filing systems accurately

Provide advice on medical coding to ensure that the hospital and consultants charge within relevant insurer guidelines

Process patient admission letters and any associated documentation, confirming details with patients/consultants and secretaries as appropriate

Liaise closely with patients, consultants and clinical teams in relation to any special requirements or individual requests

Practice and maintain a high standard of confidentiality at all times and exercise absolute discretion in the use of all patient/consultant/staff information

Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire policies.

Undertake any training or development as required to acquire skills and knowledge to undertake role competently

Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

Who we're looking for

Track record of successful delivery in a similar role, in an office and / or customer service environment

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships, both internally and externally

Strong focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations

Confident telephone manner with the ability to communicate with a wide range of customers at all levels

The ability to work effectively as part of a team

Numerate and literate

High degree of accuracy and a methodical approach to workload

IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

Able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines, with good organisational skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications