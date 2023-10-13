Medical Secretary by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Medical Secretary | Audio Typing, Administration, Secretarial | Full Time | Permanent | Monday - Friday | Core office hours (8:00-16:00/9:00-17:00) | Harpenden | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits

Spire Harpenden Hospital are looking to bring on a Medical Secretary to join their established team. The successful candidate will provide a proficient and professional medical service to consultants, providing cover as and when required to other members of the department. Acting as point of contact for patient enquiries, offering outstanding customer service at all times.

Duties and responsibilities

Providing an efficient and timely secretarial service to assigned consultants and any other associated teams.

Liaising with patients on a daily basis, handling queries and arranging admissions as and when required, in a professional and courteous manner

Liaising with insurance companies and other external agencies, as appropriate

Production of medical letters, operation/clinic notes and discharge summaries.

Arranging completion of claim forms, if required, with relevant consultant, ensuring all financial paperwork is kept up to date

Developing good working relationships with consultants, administration teams, nursing staff and any other departments

Manage outpatient bookings, where required, ensuring the appointments process runs smoothly

Manage Consultants' records and filing

Undertake all work in accordance with company hospital policies and procedures. Ensuring familiarity with the Health and Safety at Work Act, including manual handling and fire procedures

To maintain confidentiality of all information acquitted with regard to patients, consultants and staff and not on any account disclose information about the affairs of the hospital, its subsidiaries or associates

Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire policies.

To present a professional, smart image at all times, ensuring adherence to hospital uniform policy

Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

Who we're looking for

RSA Standard or equivalent is desirable

Audio Typing Skills

Track record of successful delivery in a similar role, with experience in a wide range of secretarial duties.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships, both internally and externally

Strong focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations, with the ability to handle difficult situations

Confident telephone manner with the ability to communicate with a wide range of customers at all levels

The ability to work effectively as part of a team.

High degree of accuracy and a methodical approach to workload.

IT literate with full working knowledge of the MS Office suite of products with an advanced working knowledge of Excel, including formulas and V look ups.

Able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines.

Ability to work on own initiative and prioritise demanding workloads accordingly.

Ability to act with tact and discretion and appreciate the confidentiality implications when dealing with personal information.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.