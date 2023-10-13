Pre-Assessment Lead by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Pre-Assessment Lead Nurse | Fixed Term - 12 months | Circa £45k dependent on experience | Tollerton, South Nottingham | Full time, flexible over 5 days. Monday - Friday

Spire Nottingham Hospital have an excellent opportunity for an experienced Nurse to lead our small, dedicated pre-assessment team. Due to the large variety of specialisms covered at Spire Nottingham, every day in this department is different and fast paced.

Outstanding patient care is at the core of everything we do, which is why we offer excellent nurse to patient ratios whilst maintaining our focus on clinical governance and continued professional development for our teams. We are driven to deliver ongoing outstanding care to our patients.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete. Our state of the art, purpose built hospital located in Tollerton, has 42 private ensuite rooms, 4 theatres including a hybrid theatre, a 5 bed Critical Care Unit, a minor ops suite in Outpatients, 11 day case beds, endoscopy suite, on-site MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, physiotherapy, pharmacy and 300 free car parking spaces.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will lead a small team of nurses and unqualified staff and will work collaboratively with the MDT throughout the entire hospital, to ensure that the first step of our patients' journey is a positive one.

This is a very autonomous role, and there is an expectation that you will split your time across your management duties, and working in a clinical capacity as well as chairing MDT meetings.

Responsible & accountable for the delivery of safe & effective care within the POA environment & management of the team

Advise and support the POA team, be active in the development of staff through appraisal & supervision; provision of training

Knowledgeable & experienced in Pre-assessment of a range of surgeries; pre-operative investigations; recognition & actioning of abnormal findings

Develop the POA service with the support of the DOCs and Deputy DOCs

You will have a strong understanding of, and the ability, to follow policies and criteria for surgical suitability

Who we're looking for:

NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

You will be able to hit the ground running, demonstrating your established experience within a pre-assessment or surgical background

You will have previous experience of leading a team in some capacity

You will be able to demonstrate your passion for collaborative working with all departments of the hospital and promoting positive patient experiences

Ideally you will hold your Level 6 or 7 clinical examination skills or pre-assessment course

Excellent communication skills

Exceptional time management is key in this pressurised department

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 077252 08712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications