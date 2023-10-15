Night Nurse by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Night Nurse - Nursing Home

Location: St Leonards on sea

Salary: £22.58 per hour

Contracted hours: 36 - 48

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for an experienced Registered Nurse to join a fully compliant Nursing Home as a Staff Nurse.

Located in St Leonards on sea this elderly Nursing Home has a fantastic local reputation and is part of a well established organisation.

The role of will be ideal for a Registered Nurse (RGN/RMN) who involves themselves in delivering and implementing exceptional care for residents with general nursing and dementia care needs. This home offer's exceptional training and a clear pathway of career progression.

To be considered for this role you will need to be a Registered Nurse (RGN/RMN) with strong clinical skills.

Benefits

Generous hourly rate of £22.58 per hour

Competitive pay enhancements

Above average clinical and care staffing levels meaning support is always on hand

Company sick pay

Pension scheme

As a Registered Nurse you will have.

Registered Nurse (RGN or RMN)

Active NMC PIN

Right to Work in the UK

If you are an experienced Registered Nurse (RGN) with a passion for delivering quality care to the elderly, experience within a nursing home and feel you have all the skills and credentials outlined to work at this service, please either click APPLY or call Joe Atherton on 0118 3346 499 with reference: JA20412