Bank Cath Lab EP Cardiac Physiologist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank EP Cardiac Physiologist | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Bristol

Spire Bristol Hospital are going through a period of growth and as a result, we are looking for an experienced Cardiac Physiologist to join our Cath Lab team and support on a bank/temporary basis. You will be joining us at a very exciting time as we continue to grow the services we offer our patients across cardiology, as well as other areas.

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities:

We are looking for someone with outstanding communication skills as you will be working with patients of all ages and backgrounds.

You should also be self-motivated with strong IT skills and knowledge on the latest sector guidelines.

You will have experience in pacemaker and other CRM (CRT, ICD, ILR), angioplasty and structural heart procedures.

Who we're looking for:

BSc Clinical Physiology or equivalent

Diagnostic and complex ablation procedures on a variety of cardiac arrhythmias - AVNA, Atrial flutter, AVNRT, AVRT, AT

AF ablation - both Cryo and RF

Experience of the implantation and follow -up of a variety of complex and non-complex cardiac devices - single and dual chamber pacemakers and ICD, CRTp, CRTd, ILRs

Remote monitoring of all Cardiac Devices

You should be on the RCCP/ AHCS register

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people