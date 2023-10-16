Bank MRI Radiographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank MRI Radiographer | Imagine | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Cardiff

Spire Cardiff Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an MRI Radiographer to join our dynamic and experienced Imaging team on the Bank.

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Duties and responsibilities

Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required

Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient

Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained

Who we're looking for

You will hold a Diploma or Degree in Radiography and be registered with the HCPC.

MRI Experience is a must

You will need to possess strong communication skills and have a good standard of IT.

Previous experience within private healthcare is desirable but not essential.

Have good communication skills

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people